CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Kirk Cousins and Garrett Bradbury Counter the Blitz

By Luke Braun
zonecoverage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball is a much more complicated game than we often give it credit for. There are several give-take arenas of gamesmanship that go entirely unnoticed by the naked eye. One such area is the mental battle between the offensive pass protection and the defensive coordinator. Often, the center and quarterback take up the task of outsmarting grizzled defensive coaches. On Sunday, when Pete Carroll would dream up a pressure, Kirk Cousins and Garrett Bradbury had to figure it out on the fly.

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kirk Cousins leads the Vikings to their first win of the 2021 season

With no Dalvin Cook on the field due to injury, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins stepped up his play and led the team to a big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. If the playoffs were still going to be in the plans for the Minnesota Vikings this season,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins, Alexander Mattison Dominate Seahawks in 30-17 Vikings Victory

With the Vikings' backs against the wall, playing a must-win game in front of their home crowd, Kirk Cousins stepped up and put together perhaps the best performance he's ever had in a purple and white uniform. Cousins has taken plenty of criticism in his three-plus years as the starting...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kirk Cousins has three TDs, Vikings lead Seattle 21-17 at halftime

Kirk Cousins threw three first-half touchdowns, giving the Vikings a 21-17 lead over the Seahawks at halftime. He threw a 7-yard touchdown to Tyler Conklin, a 15-yarder to Adam Thielen and his 3-yarder to Justin Jefferson happened with 16 seconds left in the first half. Cousins is 16-of-20 for 185...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
chatsports.com

Through film sessions, Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer build a stronger bond

Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer have slightly different recollections of how their weekly Thursday meetings started. Zimmer said before the Vikings' regular-season opener that Cousins suggested they study film together for the first time, while the quarterback said he'd talked with Zimmer before the season about resuming a practice they'd done at least occasionally in prior years.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kirk Cousins has a different look, and it's not reflected in Vikings' 0-2 start

EAGAN, Minn. – There’s something different about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins so far this season. Coach Mike Zimmer sees enhanced leadership. Running back Dalvin Cook sees a fourth-quarter killer instinct. The stats show one of the better quarterbacks in the league. That may seem unusual, considering the Vikings --...
NFL
vikingsgazette.com

Monday Impressions: Kirk Cousins, MVP?

What a game. The Seahawks always play us tough, so it was great to finally take them down. For the most part, the team in its entirety played pretty well, but Kirk was the star of the show. There’s now some MVP chatter surrounding Kirk Cousins, Minnesota’s controversial QB. Let’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
Person
Robert Nkemdiche
Yardbarker

Dalvin Cook: When You Give Kirk Cousins a Clean Pocket, He's The Best in the Game

Dalvin Cook has had a front-row seat to Kirk Cousins' MVP-level start to the 2021 season, and he's been blown away by what he's seen. Cook was out there with Cousins for the first two games of the year, experiencing the veteran quarterback's poise and leadership in the huddle as he led the Vikings on what could've easily been a pair of game-winning drives. Sitting out Week 3 with an ankle injury, Cook got a different perspective, watching from the sidelines as Cousins played one of the best games of his life in a much-needed victory over the Seahawks.
NFL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: Kirk’s masterpiece: Cousins delivers when the Vikings, Zimmer need him most

The Vikings were playing without star running back Dalvin Cook, their once-mighty defense was a sieve against the run and the pass and it looked as if Mike Zimmer might spend the upcoming week answering questions about his job security. In other words, things could not have been going worse for the Vikings as they trailed the Seattle Seahawks by 10 points in the second quarter Sunday before a disgruntled crowd at the home opener in U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer finally said something nice about Kirk Cousins after Seahawks win

Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a win over Seattle at home, and Mike Zimmer is thrilled. The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 1-2 after a sound 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener. Following their first victory of the season, head coach Mike Zimmer seems to be in great spirits. In fact, he was so delighted with the win that he even went as far as praising quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ performance.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#American Football#Alcorn State
chatsports.com

Winless Vikings are plodding but wiser Kirk Cousins is peaking

For the 50th time on Sunday, Kirk Cousins will take the field for a Vikings regular-season game as both a frequent topic of debate for an anxious fan base and a rare source of quarterbacking stability. Cousins passed Wade Wilson last week for the fourth-most regular-season quarterback starts in Vikings...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Confident and clicking, Kirk Cousins shows some swag — even without a shoe

Kirk Cousins ran one play missing a shoe. Later, he kept the ball on a read option run. Teammates openly rave about his "swag" now. And if that isn't enough crazy talk, the new Cousins revealed himself in the most decisive way on Sunday. He outdueled Russell Wilson. Cousins was...
NFL
fox9.com

Kirk Cousins, Vikings offense dominates in 30-17 win over Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS - For at least one week, all is good again with the Minnesota Vikings. In front of a sellout crowd of more than 66,000 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time in nearly two years, the Vikings got what coach Mike Zimmer called the team's best offensive performance in his eight years as a head coach. The defense pitched a shutout in the second half after Russell Wilson and company put up 308 yards and 17 points in the first half. The Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 for their first win of the season.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

No Respect: Kirk Cousins is the NFL Rodney Dangerfield

Kirk Cousins is on an absolute tear right now. In fact, he has been on this tear for the entire length of a 17-game football season. Cousins currently ranks second all-time in consecutive games with a quarterback rating above 90+ (17 games), ranking only behind Peyton Manning (23 games). So...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Vikings win proves trashing Kirk Cousins was premature

After starting out the season 0-2, the Minnesota Vikings take down the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17, behind QB Kirk Cousins’ three touchdowns. Don’t trash Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins just yet. After starting out the season 0-2, Cousins was heavily critiqued. In a stunning turn of events, the Vikings had their way with the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium in a 30-17 win.
NFL
thevikingage.com

Benching Kirk Cousins suggested as a possibility for Vikings in Week 3

Despite Kirk Cousins playing some of the best football of his career during the last two weeks, some still believe the Minnesota Vikings could bench him in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. Kirk Cousins is arguably in the middle of the most important season of his NFL career. How...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schofield's QB Camp: Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford lead the way in Week 3

Not even the Manning brothers could save the dud of a game that unfolded on Monday night between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. But that one game could not overshadow the thrilling way that Sunday unfolded. Whether it was the incredible finish to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, or the first win for the Atlanta Falcons, or how Sunday Night Football came down to the game’s final play, we were treated to some fascinating football this weekend.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy