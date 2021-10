A deadline is coming up for parents who are receiving the new advance monthly child tax credit. It affects them in a couple of different ways. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child. It was part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March and the first payments went out in July and August.

