Jesse Palmer to Host ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26: Fans React

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Palmer, who starred as the fifth Bachelor in 2004, will return to the long-running ABC reality series to host the upcoming 26th season. The new role comes as Palmer expands his relationship with Disney, where he has served as a sports analyst on ESPN since 2007 and previously contributed to Good Morning America and ABC News. Palmer currently hosts ABC’s summer competition show The Ultimate Surfer and before that hosted The Proposal, the 2018 reality show created by Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss.

