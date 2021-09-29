1 Word to Describe Every Top 25 College Football Team Entering October
Oregon coach Mario CristobalAndy Nelson/Associated Press. Through one month of the 2021 college football season, the AP Top 25 looks much different than most expected. Iowa State, North Carolina and Wisconsin have exited the poll, and Clemson has fallen to No. 25. Neither Ohio State nor Oklahoma is passing the eye test as a national title contender. Meanwhile, Iowa and Arkansas have soared into the Top 10.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0