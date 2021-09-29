CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mopec Introduces Guardian Quick-Deploy Coolers under Guardian Systems Line

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the latest innovation and addition to its Guardian Systems product line. The Mopec Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler is adaptable, portable, and is a rapidly deployable system for the long term storage of human remains.

