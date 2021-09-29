Milwaukee Brewers vs St Louis Cardinals 9/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs would love to get some expensive players off the books to speed up the rebuild, but that’s not how contracts work. Hoyer and the Cubs claim they’ll make some big moves this offseason after dealing away the likes of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Craig Kimbrel at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Hoyer cannot completely start over by ridding some awful contracts off the books, as no team is willing to take on a bad deal without significant prospect capital in return.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO