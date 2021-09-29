CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners 9/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Oakland Athletics will conclude their 3-game series in the regular season with the Mariners at the T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics are on the brink of being swept by the Mariners with their wild card hope diminishing on every game lost. The A’s lost Game 2 to a score of 2-4 yesterday that saw 1B Matt Olson with 147 hits, 38 home runs, 109 RBIs, a .272 batting average, and a .376 OBP while also boasting 34 doubles. Oakland is 3rd at 85-73 in the AL West Division.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mariners Report Cards: Grading the 2021 season for Kyle Seager

If it truly was the end of his career as a Seattle Mariner, Kyle Seager made it one heck of a fun season. We’ve already covered a bit about his sendoff, and where he could possibly end up next year, so we will leave that be instead of re-hashing it here. I want to look at the season that he had, and see how it compares to not just what we expected from him, but what we all hoped/wanted from our franchise cornerstone third baseman.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — September 29 vs. Oakland

AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners pitching staff did not allow a walk in last night’s 4–2 win…that came after walking just 1 the previous night in a 13–4 win vs. Oakland, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is the 9th instance this season that Seattle’s pitching staff has walked 0 or 1 batters over a 2-game span, most in the Majors?…the Mariners pitching staff has surrendered 0 or 1 walk over a 2-game span from May 13–14, July 8–9, July 30–31, July 31-Aug. 1, Aug. 10–11, Aug. 11–12, Aug. 15–17, Aug. 17–18 and Sept. 27–28…the Chicago White Sox have the 2nd-most instances (8) of 0 or 1 walk over a 2-game span in the Majors this season.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros 9/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Minute Maid Park will play host to a battle on Wednesday night between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays. This will be the second installment in a three-game set. Houston leads the series with a single-run win on Tuesday. Tampa drops to 97-60 and has clinched the AL East Division title. Houston improves to 92-65 and is closely trailed by the Mariners by 4 ½ games for the AL West Division title.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 10/3/2021

Red Sox at Nationals—MLB pick is Boston Red Sox on the run line -1.5 runs. Starting for Boston is Chris Sale. The lefthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. Joan Adon to counter for the Nationals. Adon struggle with high ERAs in the miners this year. Past ten games Nationals batting .186 against lefthanders with a bullpen ERA 6.75 and WHIP 1.98. Washington has lost seven of eight. Play Boston Red Sox run line -1.5 runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Matt Olson
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#The T Mobile Park#Wa#Obp#The Al West Division#Era
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
CBS Boston

Jerry Remy Throws Ceremonial First Pitch Before Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

BOSTON (CBS) — All summer long, it hasn’t quite felt like Red Sox season without the voice of Jerry Remy on the game broadcasts. The Red Sox Hall of Famer made sure to make an appearance for the playoffs. Remy, who took a leave of absence in August to receive cancer treatment, was at Fenway Park for the Wild Card Game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. After being being driven to the infield on a cart, Remy delivered a throw to his former broadcast partner and former Red Sox teammate, Dennis...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy