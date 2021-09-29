Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners 9/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Oakland Athletics will conclude their 3-game series in the regular season with the Mariners at the T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics are on the brink of being swept by the Mariners with their wild card hope diminishing on every game lost. The A's lost Game 2 to a score of 2-4 yesterday that saw 1B Matt Olson with 147 hits, 38 home runs, 109 RBIs, a .272 batting average, and a .376 OBP while also boasting 34 doubles. Oakland is 3rd at 85-73 in the AL West Division.
