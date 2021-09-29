Once again, military installation active-shooter exercise creates real-world havoc

Three troops died of COVID-19 on Oct. 3, bringing the total number to 62 as of Wednesday, according to the latest Defense Department update. COVID-19 deaths among troops have been surging since late July, after zero deaths in June, and generally one or two a month going all the way back to March 2020. Then 14 troops died in August, followed by another 14 in September.

MILITARY ・ 7 HOURS AGO