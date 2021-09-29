CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dr. Jennifer McCauley And Julie Henderson

Southlake Style
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jennifer McCauley and Julie Henderson have always had a passion for health. After practicing physical therapy for nine years and moving to Texas, Jennifer met Julie, and the two quickly realized they had a business opportunity in their hands. Jennifer’s love for health and wellness and Julie’s business acumen and entrepreneurial drive combined for a perfect mix to help bring Inspire Physical Therapy and Wellness to life in 2018. Together, these two have helped countless patients achieve a pain-free life, all while doing what they love. Call today for your complimentary consultation.

