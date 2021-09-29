CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court annuls EU-Morocco deals over Western Sahara policies

NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s general court on Wednesday annulled the 27-country bloc’s approval of agriculture and fishing agreements that allow Morocco to export goods from Western Sahara. The ruling could damage the EU’s relationship with Morocco, although the court said the effects of the 2019 agreements would be...

www.news10.com

