Dolores Erne-Smith, devoted mother and greathearted friend, passed away on Sept. 2 at the age of 92. Dolores was born to Ned and Laura Folk and raised in Milbank, S.D. She married James Erne in 1947. After living in many towns in North and South Dakota, and with a growing family, the Ernes finally settled in Grangeville, Idaho, in 1960. From then on, Dolores considered Grangeville her home.