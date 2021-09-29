CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Helen A. Wilkins, 91

By March 22, 1930 - September 16, 2021
idahocountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen A. Wilkins died peacefully at her Kamiah home, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Helen was born March 22, 1930, in Kamiah, Idaho, to Hastings and Buelah (Price) Brown. To keep up with her big brothers and the Simmons boys, she started school early and graduated from Kamiah High School in 1947. She earned a BA in elementary education with a minor in literature at the University of Idaho and completed her student teaching at Russell School in Moscow, Idaho.

#Elementary Education#Camping#Mental Health#Buelah#Kamiah High School#Ba#The University Of Idaho#Russell School#Ida Lew Construction#Jaycees#Jayceettes#Deacon Emeritus#The Presbyterian Church

