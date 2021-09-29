CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

LETTER: Fight the vaccine mandate

idahocountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

If you are one of the many local residents who is being forced to decide between taking a vaccine your don’t believe in or risk losing your job, I feel for you. It’s a ridiculous scenario and hopefully the unconstitutional mandate will be overturned in the courts, and although I’m not holding my breath, perhaps our state will offer some reprieve prior to the deadline. In the meantime, however, I would encourage you not to quit your job. Let them know that you will not be taking the vaccine because it violates your deeply held religious beliefs; there are even formal documents you can use to state your position, and then make them officially terminate you if they persist. Do not fail to show up for work once the deadline has passed. Show up like normal and force them to terminate you. If you quit and we are successful fighting this in court you will have little recourse, but if your employer terminated you in violation of your religious liberties they may be liable. To the employers affected by this, you’re in a tough spot, but it’s like I tell my kids, knowing the right answer is usually easy, it’s finding the courage to do it that is difficult. Be courageous, be bold, support your neighbor and fight for liberty. If you believe in the mandate, move to California. I hear their population is shrinking.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Herald-Record

Letter: A communal response is needed to fight COVID-19

How exasperating to read the Sept. 21 article about re: Orange County lawmakers’ opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The UN is convening to discuss COVID-19 as a global health threat, while our county legislators are proclaiming that getting a vaccine, the only safe and effective antidote to this virus, should be left up to the individual. Is this also how they feel about government-mandated school vaccines?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas legislative committee wants to fight vaccine mandates. We think they should fight COVID-19 instead.

In September, the Biden administration announced vaccine mandate plans for federal workers, health care staff and large private employers across the country. The regulations haven't been finalized, but challenges are mounting. In the Statehouse in Topeka, there are some who seem hellbent on overturning the mandate. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason...
KANSAS STATE
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Pediatricians support a mask mandate

The American Academy of Pediatrics Alaska Chapter encourages the Anchorage Assembly to implement a citywide mask mandate, as proposed under AO 2021-91. Vaccines are the most effective tool we have to end the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, children under the age of 12 are ineligible for vaccination and therefore unprotected. In addition, the municipality is facing a high percentage of vaccine hesitancy, which means many eligible individuals remain unvaccinated. With these facts in mind, it is imperative that we protect our community, including our vulnerable children, by requiring masks in the community.
ANCHORAGE, AK
idahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Simple solution to abortion debate

There’s a simple answer and easy solution to the abortion debate: If you’re against abortion, don’t have one — and don’t force a religious mandate on personal choice. Shelley Dumas.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
idahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: No facts to counter in your hateful letter

Mary Volmer’s character assassination skills are impressive (9/29/21 Free Press). She sounds like a professionally trained radical “left wing” agitator. First she associates me with a loony conspiracy theory, then insults my intelligence and slanders my business practices as insane (even though I retired before moving to Idaho and have never done “business” with her). So, obviously no one should listen to my “false” rantings. She admonishes the {Free Press} to censor free speech just as Big Tech has. Sounds kind of unAmerican to me.
belmontonian.com

Letter To The Editor: Belmont Needs Common Sense Policy On Student Covid Vaccination Mandate

In the last year and a half, I’ve made it a point to call my elderly Aunt Helen every week. Our conversations touch on a wide range of topics: politics, stories about my parents I’d never heard before, and regular family updates. Lately, Helen has shared stories that are more personal: experiences with her mentally ill father and her unfaithful husband whom she divorced, and sexual harassment and gender discrimination as a working single mom. Recently, I asked her, “How did you manage to get through all of that?” Helen laughed and said, “I just thought of the story about the little engine that could and I told myself, I can, I must, I will.”
BELMONT, MA
Syracuse.com

More reactions to NY’s healthcare vaccine mandate (Your Letters)

Workers who refuse vaccine forfeit public’s trust. I just read James Mulder’s piece on the deadline for unvaccinated workers and the subsequent expected layoffs (”Monday could be last shift for 100s of unvaccinated workers at Syracuse’s biggest hospital,” Sept. 24, 2021). We now have recorded as many Covid-19 deaths as people who died a century ago due to “Spanish” flu. One would like to think we can all acknowledge that we’ve come a long way in developing medicines to treat 21st century “flu.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Our Fight Isn’t in Olympia

In his Sept. 23 commentary, Chronicle publisher and owner Chad Taylor asks "when did disagreeing with someone on a public issue then require us to hate the other person? When did we learn disrespect, not ideas, become a debate tactic?" Maybe he could ask Democratic former 3rd District congressman Brian Baird who was on the receiving end of many unhinged Republican attacks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Gazette

LETTERS: Mandates from government; these kids are our future

What the government gives, the government can and will take. As I was walking through the Briargate Promenade shops, I was woefully reminded of the utterly ill-begotten policies jammed down our proverbial throats. Nearly every storefront posted vacancies. As no doubt most you know, this is not at all an...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
The Post and Courier

Letters: Increase TB funding to fight COVID setback

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by a contagious airborne pathogen, is ravaging communities in the United States. Beyond our borders, many countries are afflicted by another airborne pathogen, the leading infectious disease killer, tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization’s most recent data, TB was responsible for 1.5 million deaths in...
CHARLESTON, SC
idahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: What makes you the authority on right and wrong?

Rebuttal to Mary Volmer’s article in last week’s newspaper. I would like to know what credentials you possess that make you such an authority on what is right and what is wrong, of who has a right to live and who is to die, of who has the right to print or not print letters received by this newspaper. In your last paragraph you state, “would be nice to get rid of these people.” Who are you? You pompous ass. You are a vile, evil, mean-spirited woman. You claim you recently lost a friend to Covid. I am truly sorry for your loss, considering that was probably your only friend. What would that friend think of your letter? Would your friend be proud of you? I think not.
SOCIETY
idahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: What if, instead, we have an adult conversation?

Mary Volmer, letter of 9/30/21: To blame anyone for the death of your friend is ridiculous and irresponsible. Do you have the same sympathies for the 45,000 people who’ve died from adverse reactions to the vaccine? This estimate was provided by whistleblowers contradicting the CDC VAERS database, where the reported death rate is substantially less. This information has been reported by the Truth of Health Foundation, an organization seeking to provide medically sound, research-based information on COVID-19, and an advocate for medical freedom.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy