Bulldog of the Week: Vanderwall, volleyballers have high hopes
Grangeville’s Bailey Vanderwall and the Bulldogs volleyball girls have kept their focus on staying close to — and supportive of — each other. They saw how that can snowball into positive plays on the court during their trip to a tournament in Parma two weekends ago, and how that can carry them against local teams during the first game of their match last Wednesday night, Sept. 22, against Kamiah.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
