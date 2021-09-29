CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Frances Ford, 79

March 5, 1942 - June 9, 2021
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances W. Ford, 79, of Riggins, Idaho, departed this world on June 9, 2021, quite suddenly from complications with diabetes and heart and lung problems, which were enhanced by the rapid pace at which she both created and solved many of the challenges and obstacles in her day-to-day life and those of larger society. Her son Phil, daughter-in-law Petra, daughter Jill, and son-in-law Ray were with her in her final moments at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. She was known as Francie to her friends and as Grand Fran and Abuelita to her grandchildren.

