LETTER: Disappointed with 9-11 coverage

I recently watched a trusted, national expert discuss “lessons learned” about Afghanistan after our withdrawal. He said that Al-Qaeda attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001 because of “our values” such as democracy and equality. Rubbish. America was attacked in 2001 because we have maintained a military presence in the Middle East and a strategic partnership with Israel for decades. Having invaded Vietnam under false pretense and failed, Iraq and Afghanistan are proof we just don’t learn. Yes, the Taliban government in Afghanistan had some responsibility for the attacks of Sept. 11 and a response was legal and needed. But the Taliban was not an existential threat any more than were the communists in Vietnam. We foolishly stayed in Afghanistan for all the same wrong reasons killing and wounding countless, losing trillions of dollar, and failed. Will we ever learn?
