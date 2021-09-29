CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Disappointed with 9-11 coverage

 9 days ago

With all due respect to the persons quoted therein, I found quite disappointing and even appalling your recent several pages devoted to remembrances of the horror that struck our nation on 9-11-2001. Your interviewers had to have been deliberately selective in choosing their candidates for published comment. Otherwise, how is...

Letters to the Editor 9/30/21

The first few days of October are bringing plenty of fall cheer to the streets of both Bend and Sisters, with both Bend's Fall Festival and the Sisters Folk Festival back on the docket this year. Seeing live music in the streets is one way to spark the joy that so many of us have been lacking over this past year. Read more about both fests inside this issue.
On 9/11 columns in Generation Z(eal) (letter)

I just wanted to compliment the two students who wrote moving and inspiring op-eds with their thoughts about 9/11 for the Generation Z(eal) page in the Sept. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Growing up in the wake of tragedy” and “Living in the shadow of 9/11”). It seems the younger...
Letters: Glowing garden | Democrat mismanagement | Bodily autonomy | Vaccine misinformation | Example of 9/11 | Routinely ludicrous | Milley’s discretion

A Filoli volunteer friend gave me the small article mentioning Gamble Garden and Filoli. As a former Filoli volunteer of more than 30 years, I agree with the article about Gamble Garden. Filoli has lost its charm; the gardens and lawn are definitely not what they use to be. That is, beautiful.
LETTER: No facts to counter in your hateful letter

Mary Volmer’s character assassination skills are impressive (9/29/21 Free Press). She sounds like a professionally trained radical “left wing” agitator. First she associates me with a loony conspiracy theory, then insults my intelligence and slanders my business practices as insane (even though I retired before moving to Idaho and have never done “business” with her). So, obviously no one should listen to my “false” rantings. She admonishes the {Free Press} to censor free speech just as Big Tech has. Sounds kind of unAmerican to me.
LETTER: What makes you the authority on right and wrong?

Rebuttal to Mary Volmer’s article in last week’s newspaper. I would like to know what credentials you possess that make you such an authority on what is right and what is wrong, of who has a right to live and who is to die, of who has the right to print or not print letters received by this newspaper. In your last paragraph you state, “would be nice to get rid of these people.” Who are you? You pompous ass. You are a vile, evil, mean-spirited woman. You claim you recently lost a friend to Covid. I am truly sorry for your loss, considering that was probably your only friend. What would that friend think of your letter? Would your friend be proud of you? I think not.
LETTER: Differing worldviews are incompatible

A recent letter is an example of the problem our society faces. In the letter it was stated, in reference to those with whom the person disagreed, “Be nice to get rid of these people, and the virus is doing a good job of it.” On the one hand, one wants those with whom one disagrees to be “gotten rid of,” yet on the other hand one ostensibly cares for human life. How can a worldview accommodate both of these positions? This exposes a problem of two worldviews that are completely incompatible. The one cannot understand the other until it understands its basis.
LETTER: What if, instead, we have an adult conversation?

Mary Volmer, letter of 9/30/21: To blame anyone for the death of your friend is ridiculous and irresponsible. Do you have the same sympathies for the 45,000 people who’ve died from adverse reactions to the vaccine? This estimate was provided by whistleblowers contradicting the CDC VAERS database, where the reported death rate is substantially less. This information has been reported by the Truth of Health Foundation, an organization seeking to provide medically sound, research-based information on COVID-19, and an advocate for medical freedom.
Letters: Why are Asian Americans still left out of news coverage?

Regarding “NAACP calls on KTVU to end anchor’s suspension” (Oct. 2): I noticed in the article about KTVU news anchor Frank Somerville’s suspension that Asian Americans are (as is often the case) consistently ignored when mentioning other races in news reporting. Black, indigenous (Native American) and brown (Latino) races are mentioned. Asians are not included. Why are Asian Americans invisible or treated as such?
LETTER: Simple solution to abortion debate

There’s a simple answer and easy solution to the abortion debate: If you’re against abortion, don’t have one — and don’t force a religious mandate on personal choice. Shelley Dumas.
The wrong lessons from Sept. 11: Letters

I recently watched a trusted, national expert discuss “lessons learned” about Afghanistan after our withdrawal. He said that Al-Qaeda attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001 because of “our values” such as democracy and equality. Rubbish. America was attacked in 2001 because we have maintained a military presence in the Middle East and a strategic partnership with Israel for decades. Having invaded Vietnam under false pretense and failed, Iraq and Afghanistan are proof we just don’t learn. Yes, the Taliban government in Afghanistan had some responsibility for the attacks of Sept. 11 and a response was legal and needed. But the Taliban was not an existential threat any more than were the communists in Vietnam. We foolishly stayed in Afghanistan for all the same wrong reasons killing and wounding countless, losing trillions of dollar, and failed. Will we ever learn?
CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
Some Americans Are Getting Another Stimulus Check

Many people throughout the United States are living paycheck to paycheck. So as you can imagine, another stimulus check could be extremely beneficial for those struggling to make ends meet. Because according to research published by MIT, the current minimum wage isn't enough to survive in any state throughout the country.
Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
