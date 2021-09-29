CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Bird, ID

LETTER: Be sure to vote

idahocountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

Early voting for upcoming elections starts on Oct. 12th for us. This will be an opportunity for us to make choices consistent with changes we feel are needed and appropriate. I believe we should give strong consideration to making some changes in our school board. The board should represent the values and aspirations of the patrons for our schools and our students. Members should be willing to set aggressive standards of performance for the schools, the superintendent and the teaching staff itself. The board should assure that political indoctrination be prohibited and that the teacher’s contract should allow for remedies should any teacher violate that policy. No CRT in our schools, for example.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
White Bird, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Local
Idaho Government
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting

Comments / 0

Community Policy