LETTER: Be sure to vote

Early voting for upcoming elections starts on Oct. 12th for us. This will be an opportunity for us to make choices consistent with changes we feel are needed and appropriate. I believe we should give strong consideration to making some changes in our school board. The board should represent the values and aspirations of the patrons for our schools and our students. Members should be willing to set aggressive standards of performance for the schools, the superintendent and the teaching staff itself. The board should assure that political indoctrination be prohibited and that the teacher’s contract should allow for remedies should any teacher violate that policy. No CRT in our schools, for example.