LETTER: Maxner and Hicks offer false Covid information
Jay Maxner continually posts right wing false vaccination information as well as everything else he can find. Last year he posted a totally false story regarding the children’s massacre at Sandy Hook, stating it was all fake, and that no children were killed; now he is on another bent, spreading false information regarding vaccines. What’s wrong with this guy, did he hide when God was handing out brains, thinking he said trains? I’ve had business dealings with this idiot and can testify he’s certifiably insane, along with a few others of his ilk.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
