Idaho County, ID

LETTER: Maxner and Hicks offer false Covid information

 9 days ago

Jay Maxner continually posts right wing false vaccination information as well as everything else he can find. Last year he posted a totally false story regarding the children’s massacre at Sandy Hook, stating it was all fake, and that no children were killed; now he is on another bent, spreading false information regarding vaccines. What’s wrong with this guy, did he hide when God was handing out brains, thinking he said trains? I’ve had business dealings with this idiot and can testify he’s certifiably insane, along with a few others of his ilk.

LETTER: No facts to counter in your hateful letter

Mary Volmer’s character assassination skills are impressive (9/29/21 Free Press). She sounds like a professionally trained radical “left wing” agitator. First she associates me with a loony conspiracy theory, then insults my intelligence and slanders my business practices as insane (even though I retired before moving to Idaho and have never done “business” with her). So, obviously no one should listen to my “false” rantings. She admonishes the {Free Press} to censor free speech just as Big Tech has. Sounds kind of unAmerican to me.
Health
LETTER: What if, instead, we have an adult conversation?

Mary Volmer, letter of 9/30/21: To blame anyone for the death of your friend is ridiculous and irresponsible. Do you have the same sympathies for the 45,000 people who’ve died from adverse reactions to the vaccine? This estimate was provided by whistleblowers contradicting the CDC VAERS database, where the reported death rate is substantially less. This information has been reported by the Truth of Health Foundation, an organization seeking to provide medically sound, research-based information on COVID-19, and an advocate for medical freedom.
