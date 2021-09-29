‘I Want My MTV!’ The Channel Just Turned 40
Looking back, it is hard to believe that a mere 800,000 households had access to the MTV channel when it went live on August 1, 1981, at 12:01 a.m. Its lackluster debut could be attributed to the fact that most cable subscribers were asleep during that time and the network was carried by cable companies mainly in smaller cities. This would all eventually change. Remember those famous “I Want My MTV” commercials? It was actually a campaign to encourage people to call their reluctant local cable service provider and request the channel be added. It worked.goodmenproject.com
