Parasocial Relationships May Seem Strange But Are Really Quite Normal
When I first came across the concept of a parasocial relationship, my initial thought was, "Oh, like the one I'm in with Timothée Chalamet!" I've never met him, I doubt I ever will, but thanks to the movies I've seen and his social media presence, I feel like I can say, without a doubt, he's a great guy. Like, a really great guy. The kind of guy you want to date — okay, that I want to date — and not just because he's fluent in French, has dreamy wavy hair, or a chin that can cut diamonds, but because he comes off as relatable, real, and in a world of so many unreal famous people, he just seems extremely human. In other words, he's a catch and our parasocial relationship is going very well, thank you so much for asking.www.shape.com
