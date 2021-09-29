CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Parasocial Relationships May Seem Strange But Are Really Quite Normal

By Amanda Chatel
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first came across the concept of a parasocial relationship, my initial thought was, "Oh, like the one I'm in with Timothée Chalamet!" I've never met him, I doubt I ever will, but thanks to the movies I've seen and his social media presence, I feel like I can say, without a doubt, he's a great guy. Like, a really great guy. The kind of guy you want to date — okay, that I want to date — and not just because he's fluent in French, has dreamy wavy hair, or a chin that can cut diamonds, but because he comes off as relatable, real, and in a world of so many unreal famous people, he just seems extremely human. In other words, he's a catch and our parasocial relationship is going very well, thank you so much for asking.

Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Will Ryan and Brett Ignasiak from 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together on Decision Day?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

Lena Dunham Secretly Got Married

Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber got married over the weekend, as reported by the New York Times. According to “Page Six,” the two got married in a “secret ceremony.” In an email to the Times, Felber discussed the moment he knew he wanted to marry Dunham, saying: “Time is fluid, and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend.” And that’s about all the details we’ve got so far!
RELATIONSHIPS
