Add some kid-friendly holiday cheer and a charming yuletide ritual to your home with this wooden magnetic holiday tree! The set includes 24 magnetic ornaments plus a shining star for Christmas day—all of which fit neatly in the attached box at the base of the tree. Kids can pick a favorite design to place on the tree each day, following the numbered outlines to fill the tree right up to Christmas. They’ll also love to switch, move, and rearrange the pieces to customize their very own tree countless times. Decorating your Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar will not only become a highly-anticipated annual tradition, it can also be a great way to help promote and reinforce many developmental skills as children grow.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO