OUR TOWN: Scarecrows due Sept. 29

SCARECROWS DUE TODAY, SEPT. 29: Bring your scarecrow to New Baltimore city hall, 36535 Green, between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The scarecrows will be displayed on the light poles along Washington, in Our Town. The entry fee is $10 payable to the Ride the Wave Committee. The Ride the Wave Committee and the Downtown Development Authority are the sponsors of the popular annual contest in it’s 16th year. Voting ballots will be found at local businesses. To vote for your favorites, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6, there are three categories: adults ages 13 and older, children ages 12 and younger, and another for businesses and organizations. The winners will be announced on Nov. 6 at noon. The Our Town column will share the winners, too. Boo!