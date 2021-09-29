CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Parents, teachers rally against Loudoun schools’ transgender policy

By Dick Uliano/WTOP Radio
Inside Nova
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun County parents and residents opposed to the school system’s transgender student policy rallied Tuesday night outside school board headquarters in Ashburn. As the school board prepared for its regular meeting inside, rallygoers outside listened to speakers criticize the actions of the board, in particular, the policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity and requiring teachers and staff to refer to students by their preferred pronouns.

