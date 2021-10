The Dixie Red Hatters met for their September meeting at Theo’s Feed Mill, where they enjoyed a delicious lunch served by friendly staff. At the meeting, Vice-Queen Glenda Dozier brought hats she had made form placemats to show us what they will look like. We will meet on November 11 at 10:00 in the Senior Activity Room at he Historic Fulton Grammar School to make hats and have a swap meet.