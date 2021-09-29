CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bird News: WBVFD purchases 5,000-gallon water storage tank

idahocountyfreepress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE BIRD — As everyone in the town of White Bird knows, the city wells struggled to keep up with the water demand this year. It was hot this summer. Fire Chief Brian Lowe was very concerned that if we had a house fire the water system might not keep up with the demand. Trying to be proactive, the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) made use of some stimulus funds and has purchased a 5,000-gallon water storage tank. The WBVFD was able to purchase the water tank thanks to Dan Cook giving them a good deal, so thank you Dan. The tank is all set up at the city sewage plant and is ready to provide an extra measure of fire protection when needed. Thank you also to Lowe and the WBVFD for all the training and preparation they do so everything will be ready when there is a need.

