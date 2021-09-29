CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas woman lost over $100K in computer scam

Hays Post
Hays Post
 9 days ago

WICHITA — The Sedgwick County District Attorney is again alerting the public after a Kansas woman lost over $100,000 in a computer scam. “Microsoft will never proactively reach out to you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support. If you receive a phone call claiming to be from Microsoft, or see a pop-up window on your PC with a fake warning message and a phone number to call and get your “issue” fixed, it’s better to be safe and not click any links or provide any personal information.

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hays Post

FTC returns money to consumers duped by 'phantom debt collector'

The Federal Trade Commission is returning $772,512 to consumers who were targeted by a debt collector who unlawfully brokered and collected fake debts that the consumers did not owe. According to the complaint filed by the FTC and the New York Attorney General, Hylan Asset Management, LLC, and its owners,...
ECONOMY
Hays Post

FTC targets false claims by for-profit colleges

The Federal Trade Commission put 70 for-profit higher education institutions on notice that the agency is cracking down on any false promises they make about their graduates’ job and earnings prospects and other outcomes and will hit violators with significant financial penalties. The Commission is resurrecting its Penalty Offense Authority,...
COLLEGES
Hays Post

Audit: Poor IT security at Kan. schools leaves vital info exposed

TOPEKA — A legislative audit revealing many school districts are not practicing basic security measures for information technology systems raised eyebrows Tuesday from a panel of legislators. According to the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, security incidents at schools have increased by 18% since last year. The limited-scope audit focused on...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy