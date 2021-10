European NFT company Sorare has hired a pair of U.S. gaming executives to help the company grow its presence in North America, part of a wider push to expand its team and product in the booming world of digital collectibles. The group has hired Ryan Spoon, former BetMGM COO, into the same role at Sorare. It also hired Michael Meltzer, previously a senior director of strategic ventures at DraftKings, to be vice president of business development. Both executives will be based out of Sorare’s planned U.S. office, and both will help the company focus on expanding its presence in the most developed...

