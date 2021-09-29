CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - Oh My Yosh

cheeseheadtv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreston - Hey, Preston Smith is a pretty good football player when he's not asked to cover wide receivers. How about that?. King - Kevin who? It's going to suck when the Packers throw him back out there - and you know they will. Rodgers - He went from some...

cheeseheadtv.com

thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today. Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confessions#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Rb#Tight Ends#Packers
cheeseheadtv.com

KristinRodriguez

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1166 - Packers Pregame Show!!!. It's Packers' gameday!!! On today's show, Mike Wendlandt and Mark Eckel preview and predict the matchup between the Packers and Steelers. The Packers have won two straight, the Steelers have lost two straight. However, the Packers keep losing players to injury,...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Jaire Alexander won’t have surgery for now; Packers give injury updates

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – After five days of speculation and second opinions on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, the All-Pro cornerback will not have season-ending surgery – at least for now. Matt LaFleur said Friday the Packers are “hopeful” Alexander’s shoulder can heal on its own in a matter of weeks. In Sunday afternoon’s game against […]
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers place Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

The Packers announced on Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be placed on injured reserve. The veteran wide receiver will need to miss a minimum of three weeks. MVS missed practice this week with a hamstring injury he sustained toward the end of last Sunday night's win over...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers vs Steelers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 4

After an exciting road trip out west, the Packers come back home to take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had Green Bay's number recently, winning the last 5 regular season matchups (although the Packers won the one playoff game between these two teams in that stretch). Most recently, the Steelers beat the Packers with a last second field goal in 2017 - a game Brett Hundley started. In 2013, the Steelers scored a late touchdown to win against a Packers squad led by Matt Flynn.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Five Packers Quietly Contributing to the Team’s Success

After a poor performance in Week 1, the Green Bay Packers have bounced back and won their next two games including a thrilling, last-minute win over the 49ers in San Francisco last in Week 3. While Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander are getting most of the headlines, there...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Gut Reactions: Packers beat Steelers

Dear Father in Heaven. I'm not a praying man, but if you're up there and you can hear me, please let Jaire be ok. How about Kingsley Keke making a play? Anything is possible. Mo Drayton has some work to do on the right side in kick protection. Loved the...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

What to watch in Packers vs Steelers: Will Big Ben continue to struggle?

After a statement win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football last week, the Green Bay Packers will look to build on that success as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town, and get to 3-1 for the season. Sunday will mark Aaron Rodgers’ first appearance against the Steelers at Lambeau Field, a team he has never beaten in his career. That could well change this week, as the Packers enter this game as the favourites, but this game will not be without its challenges against a Steelers team who will give everything they have to avoid three consecutive losses.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers 27 Steelers 17: Game Balls & Lame Calls

I must admit, the defensive team the Green Bay Packers had to put on the field in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers struck fear into my heart. As injuries kept piling up, Green Bay was forced to play an array of deep reserves, like Isaac Yiadom, Shemar Jean-Charles, Oren Burks and Jonathan Garvin. Surely, I thought, this group cannot hold up, and we are in for a furious Steelers comeback.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Cory's Corner: Mason Crosby Is On The Doorstep

He’s the guy you never think of, but he’s also the guy you cannot live without. Mason Crosby is easily one of the most underrated players in the league, but amazingly, he remains one of the most important. A week after nailing a 51-yard walk-off field goal in San Francisco,...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers Snap Count Versus The Steelers - Week Four

The Packers protected Equanimeous St. Brown last week and then elevated him to the 53 man roster as a covid replacement. The inactives were Elgton Jenkins, Krys Barns, Kevin King (all due to injury) and LaDarius Hamilton. Jordan Love and Jake Hanson were active but did not play. Player Snaps...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Game Recap: Packers Comfortably Beat Steelers, 27-17

With the extremely talented Sarah Kelliher attending the game in person, I am writing the recap for her this week. So here I am. And there you are. Due to overtime football and the fall of man, I - like many of you - was forced to watch the end of the Jets/Titans game, an act which is actually a felony in 3 states. The Jets got the ball first in that final period, and I found myself shouting "J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS." Out loud. Where my children could hear me. They hid their faces and rent their garments, and I begged for the sweet release that only a quick touchdown would give me. It was a touchdown that would never come. At a certain point I was sure the Titans were drawing flags on purpose, just to make the game last as long as humanly possible. All that and my tinfoil hat wasn't even in the same room.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Green Bay Packers v. Steelers: Behind the Numbers

The final score may not reflect it well, but this was a game that the Green Bay Packers were in control of for a majority of the 60 minutes of action. With the win over Pittsburgh, they improved to 3-1 on the season. Now on this Victory Monday, it's time...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers sign CB Rasul Douglas off Cardinals' practice squad

The Packers announced the signing of cornefrback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad earlier this afternoon. Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound, fifth-year player out of West Virginia University, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played three years for the Eagles (2017-19) and one season for the Carolina Panthers (2020), appearing in 60 games with 29 starts. Douglas has totaled 178 tackles (144 solo), five interceptions and 34 passes defensed as well as two special teams tackles. He has also appeared in six postseason contests with two starts, recording 10 tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed. Last season in Carolina, Douglas appeared in 14 games with a career-high 11 starts, recording a career-best 62 tackles (50), while adding nine passes defensed (No. 2 on the team). In 2021, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans during the offseason and training camp before spending the first part of the regular season on the Cardinals' practice squad.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Game-Changing Plays of the Week: Randall Cobb the Go-To Target on Key Third Downs

A win is a win--you'll always take 'em in the NFL. There were times where the Packers looked quite impressive in Sunday's relatively easy defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were other times where there were some significant causes for concern. I don't know that we ultimately learned a lot...
NFL

