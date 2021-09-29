Clearwater Valley News: Clearwater chili feed canceled

CLEARWATER VALLEY — A group gathered on the banks of the Selway River last weekend for the First Wild Idaho Yoga Festival. Local women from the Kooskia, Harpster and Kamiah areas – Christina Stalnaker, Carly Decker, Amy Sedgwick and Ada Fryer, plus Brittany Allen from Lewiston, organized and led the three-day gathering. A group of 25+ of us welcomed the shift from summer to fall, the autumnal equinox, as the time when days and nights are the same length. The lightness of summer begins to shift to the darkness of winter. Yoga, meditation, listening to the river and watching the stars filled the weekend. Most of the people lived nearby or had connections with people who did. Great to catch up with some old friends and meet new friends who have moved to the area in the last few years.