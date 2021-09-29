Weakening the blows of sand and dust storms through better land management
Strong winds carrying dust clouds from the world’s deserts and marginal drylands – otherwise known as sand and dust storms (SDS) – cause much destruction. They affect dryland farmers’ livelihoods by removing fertile topsoil and smothering crops and livestock. SDS also travel thousands of kilometers to people in cities and towns, creating health complications and bringing transport such as aircraft to a standstill.www.cgiar.org
