Why Shriek Deserves a Solo Movie/TV Series

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShriek is one of the last people that anyone wants to raise her voice since that’s when the real trouble starts. As a Marvel villain, she’s managed to gain a fair amount of attention over the years and has been associated with Carnage for a while since her head is a little bit screwed up after dealing with the cards that life dealt her. But one thing that’s really dangerous about Shriek is that while she’s not the toughest villain around she can cause some damage since she’s quick, durable, and her sonic capabilities are scary enough that she’s not one to take lightly. It’s not just her scream that a person has to be alert for though, it’s the fact that she has a power called dark empathy, meaning she can tap into the darkest part of a person’s psyche and send it racing forward, forcing this aspect to take over as people will find themselves doing things that they never would have thought of doing under normal circumstances. Triggering the darker, more negative impulses that people harbor is a power that a few people in the Marvel universe can do, but this is one individual that will do it just to cause mayhem.

