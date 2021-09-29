CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

On-chain data reveals crucial metrics about the adoption of Bitcoin, stablecoins, and Cardano

By Ana Grabundzija ·
cryptoslate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst in a bigger series of dAppradar’s reports, which explore how value moves around after entering the blockchain industry, revealed that the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) sitting in centralized exchanges (CEX) is at its lowest point in 2021, while Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin, doubled since the start of the year. Besides tracking the flow of the main cryptos, the data acquisition and analysis company delved into how stablecoins, which are cardinal for interacting with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, affect the space. Tracking Bitcoin and Ethereum “Looking at BTC reserves, we calculate the reserve to circulating supply ratio at 12.67%, the lowest in 2021.

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$6 Billion Hedge Fund CEO Reveals Crypto Exposure, Says Bitcoin Is Becoming Mainstream

The CEO and chief investment officer of Soros Fund, Dawn Fitzpatrick, has revealed that the private investment firm with over $6 billion in assets under management holds “some” bitcoin, and sees it becoming mainstream. During an interview with Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker at the Bloomberg Invest Global Summit, Fitzpatrick revealed she...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Uniswap Thrives As Grayscale’s Digital Asset Portfolio Nears $50 Billion

World’s largest digital asset manager Grayscale now holds $48 billion worth of digital assets under management according to the latest numbers released by the firm. In a tweet meant to update its users yesterday, the firm shared details of its holdings per digital asset, revealing that its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – the largest of the holdings – was increasingly gaining popularity amidst recent price gains.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptoslate.com

Bank of America report says crypto, DeFi are “only in the first inning”

This week, Bank of America (BoA) published a favorable crypto report detailing its analysis of the sector. It states that cryptocurrency has become too large to ignore, adding that, despite the phenomenal growth seen to date, the industry is still “only in the first inning.” The key takeaways spoke of increasing interest and adoption, especially regarding DeFi and NFTs.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Why is Cardano falling behind Bitcoin, Ethereum and is there a way out

Bitcoin breached $55,000 over the last 24 hours, a valuation it last saw on 12 May. Ethereum also recorded a re-test of its monthly highs. On the contrary, Cardano is yet to top the value it set on 2 September. While the top two assets have recovered in unison, its compatriot ADA hasn’t been able to muster enough bullish momentum. This has been an unlikely character trait for Cardano in 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dappradar#Cex#Wbtc#Cryptoslate Edge#Bch
wmleader.com

What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

One of the chief characteristics of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is its limited supply. Other forms of money, including fiat currencies, can be printed at will by central banks—i.e., they have unlimited supply. Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto capped the number of bitcoin at 21 million, meaning there will only ever be 21...
CURRENCIES
Fortune

Everything to know about stablecoins, the cryptocurrency in the government’s crosshairs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It may seem paradoxical, but in the entirety of the wild and woolly world of cryptocurrencies, what some of the top financial regulators are most worried about is the flavor of digital money designed to be the safest. Even the name, stablecoin, exudes, well, stability. But stablecoins in general and the giant among them, Tether, have drawn increasing scrutiny amid worries that they could pose risks to cryptocurrency users and even to the global financial system. With Tether, there’s also the question of whether the $69 billion in safe assets that the company issuing the currency says is backing it are really safe.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Analyst calls 100 days of Bitcoin greed as ‘cooling period’ comes to an end

Renowned Bitcoin (BTC) investor and market analyst, Tuur Demeester, recently reminded his army of more than 200,000 Twitter followers about a certain market sentiment indicator. The founder of Adamant Capital, a Bitcoin Alpha fund, who is widely known for forecasting Bitcoin price trends, anticipates a 100-day-long greed period, during which...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Investors Don’t Want To Sell At This Level

According to on-chain data, Bitcoin SOPR is still assuming flat values, indicating that investors are likely to not be willing to sell at this level. Bitcoin SOPR Stagnates, Despite Huge Rise In The Crypto’s Price. As per a post from CryptoQuant, while Bitcoin’s price shows a sharp improvement as the...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Fast-Rising Altcoin Will 10x Through This Bull Market

A closely followed crypto analyst has his eye on a fast-moving altcoin that he says is likely to pull off a 10x or more during the current bull market. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto explains to his 246,000 followers why Convex Finance (CVX) is high on his watchlist.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Will this Bitcoin metric repeat its 2013, 2017 bull-phase in 2021

When we talk about market resistance and support for any asset, the thinking is directly associated with psychological ranges such as Bitcoin at $40,000 or Ethereum at $3000, Cardano at $2, and so on. Yet, over time, the entire premise of observing resistance/support only on price charts has changed, as certain values on metrics have been defined as a strong bounce-back for the market.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

What Most British Residents Think About Cardano, Ethereum, Dogecoin, And Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies, being a relatively new innovation, are often shrouded in a lot of misconceptions that the industry is still making efforts to clear up through education of the public. This was the focus of a recent survey by Traders of Crypto, a community platform based in the U.K. that creates educational guides for owning and trading crypto.
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

How statechains are revolutionary for Bitcoin privacy and scalability

In most cases, the differing substrates of a blockchain impose limits on what techniques are available to engineers building these novel systems. For example, the Lightning Network is made possible by leveraging the time and hash locking functionality of Bitcoin script. Blockchains with fewer restrictions on their runtime have access to layered protocols that depend on advanced proof validation engines which facilitate off-chain functionality beyond simple ownership transference (e.g. optimistic and zk-rollups).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy