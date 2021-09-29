CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to the Future trilogy and trivia night

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember… the future? Members of the community are invited to screenings of the Back to the Future Trilogy (1985, 1989 and 1990) Friday, Oct. 1. Whether you’re a longtime fan of this comedy sci-fi adventure or want to see what you’ve been missing, join the CWRU Film Society for a special night following Marty McFly and Doc Brown from the first demonstration of the time traveling DeLorean through to the past, the future, and the Old West.

