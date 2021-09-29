Back to the Future trilogy and trivia night

It is interesting how a movie like Back to the Future - which, of course, is all about time travel and is widely considered the finest of all time travel movies - has become something of a time capsule itself. Fans all over the world revel in going back to relive the adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in the DeLorean and also get a taste of what it was like to live in the 1950s. For a taste of what the future (and the present) holds for the Back to the Future cast, you do not need to speed up to 88 miles per hour to find out. Just read on!

