We all have a coating of earwax, within our ears, but the amount, texture, and color can vary from person to person. So what does all that mean? What's the best way to remove earwax? The color of your earwax can tell you whether everything is functioning as it is, or if you should reach out to a doctor. We'll teach you some ways to remove earwax that can be less damaging than cotton swabs. As always, if you see something funky, say something to your doctor!

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO