Bohls: Texas quarterback Casey Thompson says coaching a possibility after football ends

Austin American-Statesman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Coach Thompson? You would not believe how smart, thorough and polished a young man Casey Thompson is. He just exudes confidence. So I asked the 22-year-old if he would ever consider becoming a football coach after his playing days are over. “I’ve thought about it,” he said. “I really enjoy the game of football. I’d think about it after my playing days are over. I want to play football as long as I can, and seeing Tom Brady play at age 43, that gives me a little bit of hope.” … Speaking of Brady, will he take any extra precautions when he returns to New England like checking inflated footballs and looking for bugs in the locker room? Just saying. … The bronze busts of the four quarterbacks of Texas’ national championship teams are done, but they won’t be unveiled in the southwest corner of Royal-Memorial Stadium outside Gate 1 until the spring game next April 23 when maybe only 20,000 or fewer show up. It’s one of the coolest projects ever, and Texas should seriously rethink and more properly honor Duke Carlisle, James Street, Eddie Phillips and Vince Young with a ceremony this fall during the actual season. Come on, Texas. … Xavier Worthy continues to blow up. Asked whom he admired as a youngster, the freshman said Cal wideout DeSean Jackson. “I model my game after him. I felt I had the same body type as his.” He’s also equally swift. Teammate Josh Thompson said when he first saw Worthy, he said, “Who is this kid? He took off. … I never saw someone that explosive. He’s fast.” I don’t think the magnitude of Texas’ 70-point monster game on Texas Tech has really sunk in. The Longhorns put up 70 with 13 1/2 minutes left in the game. Of course, Texas had the ball only one more possession, did not throw a single pass and ran the ball all nine plays.

