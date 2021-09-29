Human remains found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTORESS) – Human remains have been found in the Montgomery Heights area.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, yesterday, a survey crew located skeletal remains in the Montgomery Heights area. Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department processed the scene and surrounding areas. The remains will now be sent off for examination. Deputies will continue to attempt to collect information regarding this discovery.

If you have any information regarding

this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.