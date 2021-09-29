CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dementia results in grieving

By Dear Annie
Antelope Valley Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Annie: I find your column to be informative and entertaining. One subject that emerges often is the grieving of a loved one. I agree that acknowledging and allowing loss is an individual process and our pace should not be judged by others, except in the matter of compassion and support.

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Family grieves loss of ‘Mighty Milo’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced that 6-month-old Milo, who was battling a rare type of cancer, has died. “Mighty Milo is dancing and running cancer-free in heaven today,” the Moore family posted on Thursday evening. Milo was diagnosed at 3 months old with a malignant rhabdoid tumor,...
HARLINGEN, TX
Antelope Valley Press

Should I split from my addict spouse?

Dear Annie: I’m currently in recovery. I have had two years of being clean and sober, after 13 long, miserable years of addiction. I have a full-time job that I love and am advancing, in my own place, and just live a good, “normal” life. I am quite happy in my current state and have made peace with my past. I’ve realized it was a tough lesson but one that has made me a better person today for having experienced it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guideposts.org

In the Midst of Dementia, A Miraculous Moment of Clarity

I sat across from my 84-year-old mother at the Mexican restaurant we often went to after her doctor appointments, watching her try to hide her confusion as she looked at the menu. “Mama, you always get the chicken quesadilla,” I said. “Why don’t you order that?”. “Yes, I was just...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ponca City News

Can You Delay or Prevent Dementia?

Body In a social gathering of 60-something Americans, the topic of dementia is bound to surface eventually in the conversation. After age 60, nearly everyone has experienced memory lapses that triggers at least a glimmer of anxiety about further cognitive declines. Twenty years earlier, these same folk were more interested...
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent
WTOK-TV

Many will be “Dashing for Dementia” in Meridian this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thousands of Mississippians over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s. It’s the most common cause of dementia...which describes a collection of symptoms associated with a decline in mental ability. Saturday morning, many will gather at Meridian Living for an event called “Dash for Dementia”...
MERIDIAN, MS
Midland Daily News

Our mind matters: Importance of activities for people with dementia

When someone has dementia, their cognitive function may be declining, but they still have abilities and a desire for engagement. In fact, continuing to do as much as they can at their current ability level keeps them active and may even help them to maintain skills longer. There are four...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Herald

'Grief is for grieving' means this emotion has a purpose

Seneca, the ancient philosopher (65 A.D.), wrote: "Grief is for grieving." That it is not a problem to be solved. I feel there is a lot of wisdom in this point of view. Grief is a natural part of life and comes to us all, sooner or later. Seneca wrote...
mibluesperspectives.com

How to Be a Good Friend When Someone is Grieving

When someone dies abruptly, news of the loss can feel like a physical blow: a death in a traffic crash, a heart attack or someone who dies by suicide. When someone dies after a long illness or even from old age, the loss may have been anticipated, but it still can send people’s worlds spinning. When someone you are close to suffers this kind of loss, it can be tough to know what to say or do. But there are ways you can be a good friend when someone you care about is grieving.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Guardian

Dementia Support Worker

They are looking for an exceptional individual to join their Dementia Support Team covering Northamptonshire. The Dementia Support Service provides a highly responsive and individualised information, signposting and referral service to people affected by dementia. The service is currently contracted to provide carers assessments for those affected by dementia. As a Dementia Support Worker, you will assist carers and people with dementia in identifying their needs, providing information and guidance to help maintain their independence, improving their sense of well-being, and putting them in more control of their lives. You will be part of a highly motivated and supportive team, sharing responsibility of some admin tasks.
JOBS
hamlineoracle.com

Grieving the small, but the important

Being on campus for the first time for something besides picking up textbooks in 18 months brought a lot of complex emotions. I was overjoyed that I finally got my freedom back. I was grateful for the beautiful weather. I was scared to death that I was making a huge mistake being on campus as a high risk individual. I was stressed about how people who didn’t know me and my disability would stare at me. But as I was passing Drew Science Center and heading towards the library, a new feeling washed over me. A feeling of complete heartbreak.
MedicalXpress

Detecting dementia in the blood

If the suspicion of Alzheimer's disease creeps up, those affected must prepare themselves for lengthy and complex procedures until the case is clear. A team from Empa and the Cantonal Hospital of St. Gallen is now in the process of developing a blood test that will enable a reliable diagnosis using atomic force microscopy (AFM). The researchers have recently published their first results of a successful pilot study in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs Of Dementia, According To Doctors

Dementia is an disorder that few like to talk about but is too common to ignore: According to the World Health Organization, every year 10 million new cases are diagnosed, and at any given time, 5% to 8% of a population is living with dementia. As with many illnesses, the key to living well is early detection. These are the most common signs of dementia; if you or a loved one is experiencing them, it's a good idea to contact your doctor to discuss your symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Distanced family visit causes heartache

Dear Amy: My wife and I recently visited our cross-border family for the first time since COVID struck. We insisted on no vaccine protocols for my wife’s family, even though the unvaccinated children are all in school. We only applied a protocol to my mother, who is unvaccinated, but also...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ucsf.edu

Happiness in Early Adulthood May Protect Against Dementia

While research has shown that poor cardiovascular health can damage blood flow to the brain increasing the risk for dementia, a new study led by UC San Francisco indicates that poor mental health may also take its toll on cognition. The research adds to a body of evidence that links...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SCDNReports

Advice for Consoling Someone Who’s Grieving

We all must deal with loss at some point in our lives, so it’s important that we help support each other through such difficult times. However, it can be tricky to support someone who is working through a loss because everyone grieves in their own way. Here’s some advice for consoling someone who’s grieving.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy