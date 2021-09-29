Dementia results in grieving

They are looking for an exceptional individual to join their Dementia Support Team covering Northamptonshire. The Dementia Support Service provides a highly responsive and individualised information, signposting and referral service to people affected by dementia. The service is currently contracted to provide carers assessments for those affected by dementia. As a Dementia Support Worker, you will assist carers and people with dementia in identifying their needs, providing information and guidance to help maintain their independence, improving their sense of well-being, and putting them in more control of their lives. You will be part of a highly motivated and supportive team, sharing responsibility of some admin tasks.
