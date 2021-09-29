Haitian Migrants Find a Helping Hand in Mexico Despite Struggles To Start a New Life
Thousands of Haitian migrants who created a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio for a short time have found helpful over the river in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. While US officials reported that the camp on the US side had been removed, an unknown number of migrants remained in Ciudad Acuña, fearful of walking into the streets after Mexican immigration agents stormed a small hotel and surrounded a similar camp on the Mexican side.www.hngn.com
