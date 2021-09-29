CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Haitian Migrants Find a Helping Hand in Mexico Despite Struggles To Start a New Life

By Madz Dizon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Haitian migrants who created a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio for a short time have found helpful over the river in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. While US officials reported that the camp on the US side had been removed, an unknown number of migrants remained in Ciudad Acuña, fearful of walking into the streets after Mexican immigration agents stormed a small hotel and surrounded a similar camp on the Mexican side.

New York Post

Trump suggests Haitian migrants heading for US ‘probably have AIDS’

Former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence Thursday night that thousands of Haitian migrants who are reported to be heading for the US-Mexico border are afflicted by AIDS. “We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Haiti has a tremendous AIDS...
POTUS
Texas State
IBTimes

Mexico: The US 'Wall' In Migrants' Way

With the United States turning away migrants at its southern border, Mexico is also taking a firm stance against undocumented arrivals, including thousands of Haitian asylum seekers. Mexico, which will host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Friday, recorded 90,314 asylum requests from January to September, according...
MEXICO, NY
abc17news.com

Mexico finds 642 migrants in truck trailers near border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities have discovered 642 Central American migrants in six trailers near the United States border. The trucks stopped at a military checkpoint Thursday night on a highway between Ciudad Victoria and Monterrey in the northern state of Tamaulipas. The state public safety agency said Friday that four suspects were arrested. Among the migrants were 564 Guatemalans, as well as migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Belize. More than half of those aboard the trucks were children, nearly 200 of them not accompanied by an adult. Authorities said the trucks’ journey appeared to have started in the central state of Puebla.
MEXICO, MO
Reuters

In Mexico, hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants found packed in trucks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Police in northern Mexico discovered more than 600 Central American migrants hiding in three long cargo trucks headed to the United States late on Thursday, in one of the biggest round-ups of U.S.-bound migrants by Mexican authorities in years. Video released by police showed officers prying...
IMMIGRATION
ndsuspectrum.com

Haiti is hurting right now

Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S. has brought about controversy. My heart goes out to all Haitian citizens right now. I can’t imagine the fear, distress and anger they are experiencing while they search and plead for freedom, as their country is in complete despair. Last week, 2,000 Haitians...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

US, Mexico to hold talks as thousands of Haitians gather near border

Members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met with Mexican officials Friday about updating the security cooperation between the two countries as the White House tracks roughly 20,000 Haitian migrants who are holed up in Colombia and waiting to surge to the US border. The Haitians...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US, Mexico agree to revamp fight against drug cartels

The United States and Mexico agreed Friday to overhaul their fight against drug trafficking to address the root causes and step up efforts to curb cross-border arms smuggling. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants Washington to invest in regional economic development instead of sending helicopter gunships and other weapons to take on powerful drug cartels. Both countries said it was time for a rethink after more than a decade during which the United States provided military firepower, technical support and security training under a program called the Merida Initiative. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his first visit to Mexico as the top US diplomat, said more needed to be done in areas including tackling arms trafficking, money laundering and drug addiction.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

More than 100 Haitians flew home on a repatriation flight from Mexico, the country's migration department said, as part of an agreement to address the rise in migration on the US border. It was the second flight following an agreement between the two countries to begin the "voluntary" assisted returns from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US deportation flights took 7,500 to Haiti: IOM

More than 7,500 Haitian migrants were deported in less than three weeks by the United States, which chartered 70 flights, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. "For two weeks we had a minimum of three flights a day and up to eight during the most intense period," Giuseppe Loprete, director of IOM in Haiti, said.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

‘People will always come’: Inside a Haitian’s journey without end

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The scene has played out over and over again at the southern border since January: Cross the river, find a shaded spot and wait for Border Patrol to arrive so you can surrender. The difference this time was tens of thousands of people followed the script at a scale and magnitude no one imagined or was ready for.
IMMIGRATION

