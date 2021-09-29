Vote NO on Bay Bluffs capital millage request

The Bay Bluffs [BB] Nov. 2 millage proposal would raise revenue for BB “capital” money, NOT for BB “Operational” money which flows in from other sources. Do not be confused thinking the taxes are for provided care (operational) from BB … not so. The proposed millage taxes would fund the physical facility/building with furnishings, maintenance, repairs, etc., “Ccapital” expenditures to the tune of raising $816,434 annually for 10 YEARS … thus, raising millions. If this millage passes, get ready … because the increase will show on your December 2021 notice of tax bill and will continue through 2030.