Naples, FL

Kelly Roofing Honored as Roofing Technology Think Tank's 2021 Innovator of the Year

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples, Florida - Ken Kelly, President of Naples, FL-based Kelly Roofing, has been presented with the Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3) Innovator of the Year Award for 2021. RT3 is an organization of forward-thinking roofing professionals dedicated to expanding technology within the roofing industry. They provide roofers and other contractors with a curated collection of technological tools and apps to address urgent issues. Each year, RT3 presents the Innovator of the Year Award to a roofing contractor who goes above and beyond in using technology to advance the roofing industry. Recipients are judged on the four criteria of innovation, results, design, and strategy.

