Powerball jackpot worth $580 million for Wednesday night's drawing

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth a whopping $580 million after no one won Monday night's drawing.

Wednesday's winning numbers were:Powerball:Multiplier

Raw video: Watch Monday's Powerball drawing

This was the 39th drawing since the last jackpot on June 5th, when a $285 million ticket was sold in Florida.

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

----------