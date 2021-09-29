CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

What Size Speakers Do I Need for My Room?

By Elliott Gooding
makeuseof.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're a professional audio worker like an audio engineer or a music enthusiast working from home, speakers can be a pretty important part of your room setup, used for everything from earning a living to just enjoying your day. However, with the vast range of audio setups and speaker arrangements available nowadays, it can be pretty confusing figuring out what to buy—considering size, price, loudness, aesthetic, and more.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

Am I weird for wanting to put a smart speaker in my bathroom?

I want to put a smart speaker in my bathroom, and one of my roommates is hugely against it — this has become a controversial topic in my home. The smart home speaker in question I’m considering setting up in my bathroom is one without a camera, like the Nest Mini or the HomePod Mini, for example.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Still Working from the Coffee Table? These Ladder Desks Are Your Must-Have Space-Saving Upgrade

If you’re fortunate enough to be able to work from home during the pandemic, you’ve probably realized the importance of investing in a quality desk and chair setup. Sitting on the couch or in bed may be comfortable in the short term, but not only is it not conducive to productivity, but it’ll also cause back and neck pains down the line. One factor that may have kept you from buying a desk is space. If you live in a small apartment, where can you possibly place a desk? One of the best solutions is to invest in a ladder desk....
HOME & GARDEN
makeuseof.com

9 Amazing Tech DIY Ideas to Instantly Upgrade Your Man Cave

If you’re among the few lucky chaps who lay claim to a man cave, there’s no doubt you’re always on the lookout for ways to upgrade it. After all, it’s the one room in your house that truly defines you. And to help speed up its transformation, here are nine amazing tech DIY ideas that will instantly upgrade your man cave.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Room Acoustics#The Room#Ebooks#Tech
velillum.com

What Size Dumpster do You Need for Your Project?

Have you ever heard of the Waste Disposal Act? Do you know what the laws regarding waste disposal are? If this is all foreign to you, you’re not alone. When you’ve got a big residential or commercial project coming up, the best thing you can do to manage your waste is to rent a dumpster. That way, your waste is contained on site and disposed of properly after the fact.
Montclarion

Do You Have My Size?

If I had a dollar for every time I left a store with nothing, I, along with the rest of the plus-size community, would be as rich as Jeff Bezos. I enter mainstream stores knowing they most likely don’t carry my size and if they do, their sizes are not accurate. An XL T-shirt is actually a L T-shirt, and the only 2XL clothes available are unflattering hoodies.
APPAREL
makeuseof.com

What Is Bottlenecking My PC & How Do I Fix It?

Bottlenecking. A term everyone in the customizable computer realm seems to be using, but that doesn't quite make sense to the wider public. What does it mean? How does it affect me? How can I fix it if it's a problem? This article will give you a good understanding of this term and explain some examples before telling you how to fix your PC bottlenecking problem.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Get Grime Out With the Best Portable Carpet Cleaners

Although many carpets look plush and cozy from afar, they’re hiding an entire ecosystem of dirt and bacteria. The higher the pile is, the more yucky stuff your rug is harboring, and don’t even get us started on shag carpets. And since daily cleanups don’t often involve more than a quick vacuum, those stains, spills, and crumbs can add up over time. To keep your carpet looking brand new, consider investing in a portable carpet cleaner. DIY methods can be effective, but tiring and time-consuming. These devices are easier to handle and store than full-sized, upright carpet cleaners, but utilize the...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Cat Country 102.9

My 1959 House Needs a Remodel. Who Do I Trust in Billings?

I have heard all of the horror stories but I'm wondering if it's really as bad as they say. We have now reached the point where it is time to do some remodeling in the house. In fact, it's way overdue. I have done my share over the years but it's time for a major overhaul. You hear about all the problems with contractors etc and it's tough to pull the trigger. Who do you trust? Are they reliable? Most important, will they finish on time and on budget.
BILLINGS, MT
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
pushsquare.com

Death Stranding: What to Do in the Private Room

What can you do in private rooms in Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut? What is there to do in Death Stranding's safe houses? Sam Porter Bridges needs somewhere to rest after a particularly tough delivery, and the private room is the perfect place to get some sleep. As part of our Death Stranding guide, here's everything you can do in Death Stranding's private rooms.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might only be October but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds have already turned towards the great monolith of shopping that is Black Friday.While there are plenty of deals to be had on everything from alcohol to games consoles, the sales bonanza is of particular interest to those of us who have just moved house – or had a big appliance go kaput – because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.With trusted retailers such as Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Amazon all...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Calling It: This is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2021

Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2021 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t tell, we love TV. And lately we’ve spent even more time than usual glued to our flat-screens. For our money, SPY editors are unanimous that the ideal TV for most people is an affordable...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

5 Smart Home Systems You Can Use to Automate Your Life

If you are just starting your smart home journey, there is a question that you'll immediately need to answer before you go any further. Namely: which smart home system are you going to use?. The decision will have a big impact on your next steps. It will affect everything from...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy