CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

2 Pro Chefs Go Head-to-Head in Our Mystery Meal Box Challenge—with 5 Super Random Ingredients!

rachaelrayshow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Pro Chefs Go Head-to-Head in Our Mystery Meal Box Challenge—with 5 Super Random Ingredients!. It's Mystery Meal time! We gave the "Fast Foodies," chefs Justin Sutherland and Jeremy Ford of the TruTV show, each a mystery box filled with five things: chicken thighs, napa cabbage, pickles, tortilla chips and (plot twist!) blackberry preserves. (Plus all the basic pantry goodies, like oil, salt, pepper and herbs.) And the result? Well, watch to find out!

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Fast Food#Food Drink#Sriracha Mayo
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles

1/2 head bok choy (about 1 pound) Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, trim and discard root end of bok choy. Cut stalks into 1-in. pieces. Coarsely chop leaves. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 5-7 minutes or until no...
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Meal Ina Garten Considers Her Signature Dish

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has done heaps for the culinary industry throughout her career: She's hosted 27 seasons of her cooking show, "Barefoot Contessa," and has gifted fans with a dozen easy-to-follow cookbooks (via PureWow). For her, working in the food industry is nothing short of a blessing. She told Epicurious, "I just can't believe I get to do this. After having had several careers first — as a nuclear energy policy wonk and running a specialty food store — this is as good as it gets."
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

This will be a recipe you save. It’s easy, delicious and the bit of pineapple is just what you need for your next meal. 2.5 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, chopped into ½ -inch pieces. 1 cup chicken stock or bone broth. 6 ounces tomato paste. 1/2 cup...
RECIPES
southsoundmag.com

Duke’s Chowders Available in the Frozen Aisle

It’s starting to get chilly and Washington weather calls for a hot bowl of chowder. Now Duke’s Seafood’s famous clam chowder and more varieties are available at Puget Sound area Metropolitan Markets in the frozen aisle. Now you can make the same restaurant-quality chowders found at Duke’s Seafood’s seven restaurants...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

Pasta Aglio e Olio gets a plus one in this easy, satisfying recipe

As much as I adore long-simmered pasta sauces like Bolognese or Marcella Hazan’s butter-slicked tomatoes, the ones I gravitate to most can be sautéed in a skillet while the pasta boils in a pot alongside. Variations on a classic aglio e olio, these sauces are invariably anchored by loads of...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Eggplant Dish From Beat Bobby Flay Is An Unbeatable Sunday Dinner

If you're looking for another celebrity chef cookbook to pad your bookshelves, then Bobby Flay has you covered. Stop by Flay's website and you'll see he has already published a small boatload of cookbooks, catering to just about everyone: people into health and fitness, burger-fry-and-shake lovers, and addicts ... barbecue addicts, that is. The latest compendium of Flay's recipes drops October 5, according to another page on the Bobby Flay website: a book spawned from his Food Network show titled simply, "Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes."
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy