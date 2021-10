Anupam Tripathi, the India-born, Korea-based breakout star of Netflix’s global series phenomenon “Squid Game” is only just coming to terms with the success of the show. Tripathi plays Ali Abdul, a Pakistani economic migrant to Korea who is one of hundreds of deep-in-debt people roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games. “We felt that it will be received well, but when it became a phenomenon and sensation, it was not expected – I was not prepared,” Tripathi told Variety. The show premiered on Sept. 17. “I still remember, September 17, 2021, 4pm, my life was OK, but after 5pm, it...

