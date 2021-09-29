CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge To Consider Requests To End Britney Spears' Conservatorship & Calls For The Removal Of Jamie Spears

By Aisling O'Connor
 9 days ago
Britney Spears could be released from her conservatorship sooner than we think!

A hearing is reportedly scheduled to take place in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, September 29, to decide whether the pop icon's father, Jamie Spears, should be removed from the conservatorship. Also reportedly on the agenda is if the process to terminate the conservatorship should begin.

According to TMZ, Jamie and Lynne Spears will be present at the hearing via Zoom but Britney is not expected to attend. The outlet noted that the hearing about potentially ending the 13-year conservatorship was initially slated for January 28 but was moved up to today.

Source: MEGA

Sources told the publication that while it's possible that Judge Brenda Penny could end the conservatorship at the hearing later today, it's unlikely.

According to TMZ, the judge could order a mental evaluation for Britney which could take several months. The judge may also order a mediation where all the parties involved create a plan on how to transition from the conservatorship.

Jamie surprised the world when he filed to end the conservatorship earlier this month. Jamie also previously said he would step down from the conservatorship "when the time is right."

However, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 69-year-old does not believe that his potential replacement, certified public accountant John Zabel, is qualified to handle the "Toxic" singer's multimillion-dollar estate. Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart nominated Zabel to take over from Jamie.

Rosengart previously accused Jamie of trying to "hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement." "To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue," the attorney said.

Source: MEGA

In June, Britney spoke to the court and claimed that the conservatorship was abusive. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," she told the court. "I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant."

"My requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship, but I don’t want to be evaluated, and be sat in a room with people four hours a day, like they did to me before. And they made it even worse for me after that happened," the "Womanizer" singer said at the time.

Earlier this month, Britney and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced their engagement.

The upcoming hearing comes in the aftermath of the new Controlling Britney Spears documentary.

Source: MEGA

Aron Solomon, the Chief Legal Analyst for Esquire Digital told OK! that the New York Times documentary "may be eclipsed by Netflix's Britney vs. Spears, which drops on Tuesday [September 28], one day before the next hearing. So it's really up in the air. If the Netflix documentary wasn't coming out on Tuesday, I would say that the New York Times documentary raises many points the court would want to learn more about — the vast majority of which could be in Ms. Spears' favor."

As previously reported by OK!, fans were concerned when Britney reportedly initially posted on Instagram that "a lot of what you heard [in the Controlling Britney Spears documentary] is not true !!!" She later changed the caption of the post in question and said "It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

