The Best Things to Do in Skiathos, Greece
Stunning Skiathos in Greece is full of surprises, from kayak expeditions and dolphin-spotting tours to historic hilltop ruins and dining in a windmill. The natural colours of Skiathos make it a standout even somewhere as beautiful as Greece – think rolling pine forests, sweeping golden bays and dazzling blue waters. But there’s more to this Sporades island than meets the eye with its unique dining opportunities, chances to adventure out at sea and exciting historic sites to discover. From kayak expeditions and dolphin-spotting trips to a windmill restaurant and quirky live music venues, we’ve gathered up the best things to do in spectacular, surprising Skiathos.theculturetrip.com
