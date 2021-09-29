CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens to induct former DT Haloti Ngata into Ring of Honor

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrDPw_0cBWI9Rg00

The Baltimore Ravens have had many all-time greats play for them over the course of their franchise history. Some players such as offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, linebacker Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed and more have already gone down as some of the greatest players ever at their positions. However, there are plenty of other Baltimore legends that still made huge impacts for the team.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will be inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor during halftime when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Over the course of his NFL career, Ngata spelled doom to any offensive lineman that lined up across from him. A 2006 first-round draft pick out of Oregon, he is the epitome of what it means to “Play Like A Raven.” In nine seasons with Baltimore, Ngata notched 447 combined tackles, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries with one coming for a touchdown and five interceptions.

The Ravens traded Ngata to the Detroit Lions in 2015 where he would spend the next three years under then head coach Jim Caldwell. Ngata finished his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

In March 2019, Ngata announced his announcement from atop Mount Kilimanjaro recognizing all three of the NFL franchises he once played for.

A few months later Ngata officially retired as a Raven.

Many greats in Baltimore history have been enshrined into the team’s Ring of Honor. Ngata becomes only the eighth former Ravens player to be included. The last member of the organization to be inducted was former head coach Brian Billick in 2019, while the last former player inducted was Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson, the defense’s ceiling and the AFC North race

A month into the season, the 2021 Ravens have already seen a lot, from a new rash of injuries to a record-setting field goal to an accusation that “player safety is secondary” in Baltimore. With the 3-1 Ravens preparing for Monday’s prime-time game against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon addressed some of this season’s ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos cut former Ravens RB Nate McCrary

The Baltimore Ravens had many tough decisions to make ahead of 2021 cut down day. They had a plethora of depth at a lot of different positions, and they simply couldn’t keep everyone who they wanted to on their roster. One of the players who was on the outside looking...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Picks Ravens Over Broncos

Former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and Maryland alum Shawne Merriman expects the Ravens to edge the Broncos in their Week 4 matchup. “That’s a tough one. I’m taking the Ravens," said Merriman, who is Gambling.com NFL Ambassador. "I think the Broncos get their first loss this week. I know we talked about talent and who they played so far, but they haven’t seen anyone like the Ravens and the way they are able to attack. What the Ravens did against Kansas City, I didn’t believe they were capable of going point for point."
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Activate DT Brandon Williams From COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens activated DT Brandon Williams from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson. Williams, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haloti Ngata
Person
Ozzie Newsome
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Brian Billick
Person
Ray Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ring Of Honor#Meritage Jewelers#Ravens Colts#Nflthrowback#The Detroit Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles#Https T Co Objxof4b7d
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy