BLIFF REVIEW: Fruits of Labor (2021) dir. Emily Cohen Ibáñez

By Adrianna Braña Matías
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree virtual screening 9/29 via the Boston Latino International Film Festival. WARNING: The following review contains spoilers from Fruits of Labor. Fruits of Labor is the story of Ashley Solís, a Mexican-American high schooler who is forced to become her family’s breadwinner after ICE threatens to deport her undocumented family members. In the film, she’s in her last year of high school, working in the strawberry fields during the day, studying in the afternoon, and working in a food processing plant at nighttime. It is mentioned that she’s been working in the fields since she was 12 years old or younger, and now, being so tired from working and studying all the time, feels like giving up on school.

