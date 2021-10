(Malta, IL) – In men's soccer action on Saturday afternoon Waubonsee Community College scored early and often on the way to a resounding 8-1 victory over Kishwaukee College. The Chiefs (6-6-1) jumped on the Kougars (6-3) right from the start, displaying superior strength and speed to score twice in the first five minutes of the game. Waubonsee kept Kishwaukee back on its heels throughout the first half, building a more than comfortable 6-0 lead by the break and coasting to the road win.

