Fall cycling season is in full swing. So dig into our top picks for the best gravel, mountain, and commuting bikes and gear. Ready to up your gravel game? Cannodale’s brand new ride melds the best features of its SuperX and EVO to create one responsive gravel race bike. The Super Six EVO SE sports the performance of a race bike with a carbon frame and slick aerodynamics but it’s got the beef for dirt with high enough clearance to run 45mm tires and short chainstays to eat up gritty climbs. It’s the machine you want if you are eying the podium. $5,000; cannondale.com.

BICYCLES ・ 6 HOURS AGO